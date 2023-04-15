Sign up
Photo 463
Spiraea nipponica snowmound
Our shrubs are starting to flower, this spiraea is so beautiful against our blue fence.
Best on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
15th April 2023
15th Apr 23
5
2
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
3749
photos
170
followers
71
following
126% complete
View this month »
456
457
458
459
460
461
462
463
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
YEAR 10
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
spiraea-white-flowering-shrub-april
Kathy
ace
your shrub is so full of flowers!
April 15th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
April 15th, 2023
Mags
ace
Beautiful blossoms!
April 15th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Beautiful
April 15th, 2023
Shepherdman
Much appreciated by insects, no doubt!
April 15th, 2023
