Sandsend with Whitby beyond

This was the view this afternoon as we came down the bank to Sandsend and further along the coastline is Whitby. On the headland in the distance you can just see Whitby Abbey and the harbour. Sandsend is about 3miles from Whitby and a very popular tourist spot, it was a little quiet today 11c and with a chilly wind not quite summer yet!!

Best on black



