Pano by craftymeg
From Clay Bank a view of Roseberry Topping across the vale and to the right is Captain Cooks Monument. The crops are ripening it will soon be harvest time and on the moor tops the wild heather is just showing colour and in a week or twos time the moors will be alive again for a few weeks with a swathe of purple heather with its sweet honey perfume will drift on the summer breeze. It’s a wonderful time on the moor tops during the month of August which I never get tired of.
13th July 2023 13th Jul 23

Margaret Brown

KWind ace
Wonderful view!!
July 13th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A wonderful landscape - fields, woodlands, hills!
July 13th, 2023  
Mags ace
Super pano!
July 13th, 2023  
Michelle
Amazing scenic view
July 13th, 2023  
carol white ace
A lovely Panoramic scene
July 13th, 2023  
