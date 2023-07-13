Pano

From Clay Bank a view of Roseberry Topping across the vale and to the right is Captain Cooks Monument. The crops are ripening it will soon be harvest time and on the moor tops the wild heather is just showing colour and in a week or twos time the moors will be alive again for a few weeks with a swathe of purple heather with its sweet honey perfume will drift on the summer breeze. It’s a wonderful time on the moor tops during the month of August which I never get tired of.

Nice on black



Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.