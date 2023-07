Iris time

Just finished, I’ve been wanting to do this sketch for such a long time and I finally got around to it yesterday and finished it today

For anyone interested I used denim blue multi media paper and white ink and then prismacolor pencils to add the colour. I’m pleased with the end result and just love the colour. I think I might have to find another subject to go with it.

Best on black



Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome