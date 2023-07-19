Sign up
Previous
Photo 558
Dropping down into Commondale
The same road as day before yesterday just a little further on dropping down into Commondale village then up and out onto the moor and Blakey Ridge road.
Ok on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
19th July 2023
19th Jul 23
4
1
551
552
553
554
555
556
557
558
Tags
commondale-north-york-moors-july-
carol white
ace
Lovely scenery and skyscape.Fav😊
July 19th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Lovely scenic view of the countryside under a summer sky! - fav
July 19th, 2023
Mags
ace
Beautiful view! The clouds are amazing.
July 19th, 2023
Louise & Ken
What a beautiful and cooling sight!
July 19th, 2023
