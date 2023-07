Top of the moor

Towards Danby a trip over the moor top to see if the heather was anywhere near showing. The early Bell Heather is still vibrant and not yet ready to disappear as can be seen from this shot. In recent years it seems to have a much healthier hold and is seen creeping over the moor and not just on the road edges as it did a few years ago.

Better on black



Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.