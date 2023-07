Ling

The first of the true heather, it’s still coming out and mostly in tight bud. This shot shows a patch we found yesterday, it’s still only in patches. The bell heather can be seen on the left a much brighter colour and larger flowers. In the distance the early bell heather is in its death throws and will be gone in the next couple of weeks when the true ling comes through.

