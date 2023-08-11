Sign up
Photo 581
Percy Cross Rigg
So pretty against the heather backdrop, summer pinks and greens and the drystone wall. Simple but effective.
Best on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
11th August 2023
11th Aug 23
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
Tags
north-york-moors-drystone-weeds-august
Michelle
Such beautiful colours and textures
August 11th, 2023
Peter Dulis
ace
so nice
August 11th, 2023
eDorre
ace
Such lovely layers! Framing sets it off!
August 11th, 2023
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
that is delightful!
August 11th, 2023
Louise & Ken
Such beautiful colouration on this mid-summer day!
August 11th, 2023
Mags
ace
Beautiful!
August 11th, 2023
