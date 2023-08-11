Previous
Percy Cross Rigg by craftymeg
Photo 581

Percy Cross Rigg

So pretty against the heather backdrop, summer pinks and greens and the drystone wall. Simple but effective.
Best on black

Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.

11th August 2023 11th Aug 23

Margaret Brown

ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
159% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Michelle
Such beautiful colours and textures
August 11th, 2023  
Peter Dulis ace
so nice
August 11th, 2023  
eDorre ace
Such lovely layers! Framing sets it off!
August 11th, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
that is delightful!
August 11th, 2023  
Louise & Ken
Such beautiful colouration on this mid-summer day!
August 11th, 2023  
Mags ace
Beautiful!
August 11th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise