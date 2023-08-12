Previous
Welcome rest by craftymeg
Photo 582

Welcome rest

We passed this group of cyclists enjoying a welcome rest after negotiating all the hills across the moors. This road leads to Hob Hole and the water ford.
Nice on black

Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome
12th August 2023 12th Aug 23

Margaret Brown

ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
159% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Nice skylining
August 12th, 2023  
Michelle
Lovely capture
August 12th, 2023  
Kathy ace
How fun to go up the road and see these folks taking a break.
August 12th, 2023  
Sarah Bremner ace
Great photo. Hope these clouds didn't spoil the day.
August 12th, 2023  
Islandgirl ace
Nice capture!
August 12th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise