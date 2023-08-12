Sign up
Previous
Photo 582
Welcome rest
We passed this group of cyclists enjoying a welcome rest after negotiating all the hills across the moors. This road leads to Hob Hole and the water ford.
Nice on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome
12th August 2023
12th Aug 23
5
2
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
3868
photos
163
followers
71
following
Tags
north-york-moors-cyclists-moorland-august
Casablanca
ace
Nice skylining
August 12th, 2023
Michelle
Lovely capture
August 12th, 2023
Kathy
ace
How fun to go up the road and see these folks taking a break.
August 12th, 2023
Sarah Bremner
ace
Great photo. Hope these clouds didn't spoil the day.
August 12th, 2023
Islandgirl
ace
Nice capture!
August 12th, 2023
