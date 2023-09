The Ship

At the base Of Hunt Cliff nestled in the corner stands the old Ship Inn it is part of the original fishing settlement of Old Saltburn. It was originally a house, built in the late 18th century, with adjoining early 19th century fisherman's cottages. It’s been re-opened after closing during Covid. It has a wonderful view of the sea with an outdoor eating area.

