Rural by craftymeg
Photo 651

Rural

A view of one of the fields near to where we live. It’s so pretty in it’s autumn rusts and the rain we have had lately has refreshed the grass again.
20th October 2023 20th Oct 23

Margaret Brown

I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
Corinne C ace
A beautiful pastural image.
October 20th, 2023  
carol white ace
A lovely pastoral scene.Fav😊
October 20th, 2023  
