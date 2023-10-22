Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 653
Edinburgh
A street in Edinburgh, taken by my daughter the other day. I like the curve of the street and the cobbled road.
Best on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
22nd October 2023
22nd Oct 23
4
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
3939
photos
165
followers
73
following
178% complete
View this month »
646
647
648
649
650
651
652
653
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
YEAR 10
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
street-scene-october-edinburgh
Beverley
ace
I like everything about this photo, great pov capture, the lighting and the happy sky. I loved my trips to Edinburgh 🤩
October 22nd, 2023
Kathy
ace
A pleasant view of the old street with the old buildings.
October 22nd, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a great shot of this lovely street
October 22nd, 2023
PhotoCrazy
ace
Wonderful pic!
October 22nd, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close