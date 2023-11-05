Previous
Gourds by craftymeg
Photo 667

Gourds

A super selection of colours and shapes a photo sent to me by my granddaughter. I love the textures, such an interesting load of gourds!
Best on black

Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
5th November 2023 5th Nov 23

Margaret Brown

ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
182% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
Beautiful capture. A different “take” on autumn colors. Love the textures also.
November 5th, 2023  
haskar ace
Beautiful shapes and textures.
November 5th, 2023  
Michelle
So many interesting textures and colours
November 5th, 2023  
Louise & Ken
This time of year, I'd love to pile them on my dining table for decoration, but I do miss the colored leaves to intersperse!
November 5th, 2023  
Junan Heath ace
Fantastic shot!
November 5th, 2023  
*lynn ace
great shot with the frame completely full of all the different gourds
November 5th, 2023  
carol white ace
A great selection of gourds.Fav😊
November 5th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A super frame full of a great selection of gourds! Lovely colours !
November 5th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise