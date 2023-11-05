Sign up
Previous
Photo 667
Gourds
A super selection of colours and shapes a photo sent to me by my granddaughter. I love the textures, such an interesting load of gourds!
Best on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
5th November 2023
5th Nov 23
8
4
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
3953
photos
165
followers
73
following
182% complete
660
661
662
663
664
665
666
667
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful capture. A different “take” on autumn colors. Love the textures also.
November 5th, 2023
haskar
ace
Beautiful shapes and textures.
November 5th, 2023
Michelle
So many interesting textures and colours
November 5th, 2023
Louise & Ken
This time of year, I'd love to pile them on my dining table for decoration, but I do miss the colored leaves to intersperse!
November 5th, 2023
Junan Heath
ace
Fantastic shot!
November 5th, 2023
*lynn
ace
great shot with the frame completely full of all the different gourds
November 5th, 2023
carol white
ace
A great selection of gourds.Fav😊
November 5th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A super frame full of a great selection of gourds! Lovely colours !
November 5th, 2023
