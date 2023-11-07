Sign up
Wintery
The other day the temps were in single figures and only the brave ventured on the cold windswept beach but at least the sun showed its face!
Best on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
7th November 2023
7th Nov 23
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
Dawn
ace
Does look a bit chilly nice shot
November 7th, 2023
Suzanne
ace
Oh I like this. Really effective composition and edit
November 7th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
November 7th, 2023
Beverley
ace
Love it…
November 7th, 2023
