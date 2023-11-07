Previous
Wintery by craftymeg
Photo 669

Wintery

The other day the temps were in single figures and only the brave ventured on the cold windswept beach but at least the sun showed its face!
Best on black

Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
7th November 2023 7th Nov 23

Margaret Brown

ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
183% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dawn ace
Does look a bit chilly nice shot
November 7th, 2023  
Suzanne ace
Oh I like this. Really effective composition and edit
November 7th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
November 7th, 2023  
Beverley ace
Love it…
November 7th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise