Another display of poppies this time in Great Ayton, it’s a lovely display. The only trouble was it was difficult to get a good shot because of lampposts and everyone visiting.
Dawn ace
A beautiful display
November 13th, 2023  
Mags ace
Lovely somber capture!
November 13th, 2023  
Peter Dulis ace
nice
November 13th, 2023  
Granny7(Denise) ace
How lovely. I have very good friends who live in Great Ayton. I love visiting all year round. I would have loved to see this.
November 13th, 2023  
