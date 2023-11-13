Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 675
Ayton
Another display of poppies this time in Great Ayton, it’s a lovely display. The only trouble was it was difficult to get a good shot because of lampposts and everyone visiting.
Better on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
13th November 2023
13th Nov 23
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
3961
photos
165
followers
73
following
184% complete
View this month »
668
669
670
671
672
673
674
675
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
4
Album
YEAR 10
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
remembrance-display-great
,
-ayton-poppies-cenotaph-memorial
Dawn
ace
A beautiful display
November 13th, 2023
Mags
ace
Lovely somber capture!
November 13th, 2023
Peter Dulis
ace
nice
November 13th, 2023
Granny7(Denise)
ace
How lovely. I have very good friends who live in Great Ayton. I love visiting all year round. I would have loved to see this.
November 13th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close