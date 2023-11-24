Golden!

A small collage of our wedding 50 years ago today. Looking through our photos brought so many happy memories back. We are amazed at how quickly the time has passed, we have had a very happy 50 years and hubbie said today he regrets nothing and wouldn’t change a moment, my feelings exactly.



We have had a quiet day out for lunch and shopping and are now back to chill and enjoy the evening. Tomorrow we are having a family gathering to celebrate as weekends are easier to arrange for everyone.



The things I remember the most about our wedding and planning is things didn’t go as planned.



I caught a chest infection from gloss painting



We had a gas leak a couple of days before we got married



Our wedding cakes were green, she had iced in fluorescent light!!



My bouquet of roses were orange instead of pink and didn’t match the bridesmaids pink dresses and posies



My hair dropped all its curls from the hairdressers and I had to do a first aid job with rollers and hairspray



My dad said he felt ill and wouldn’t get ready, he was still not ready when the bridesmaids had gone to the church.



I had to rummage in the bottom of the wardrobe for a shirt for him to wear because he hadn’t tried on the one that my mother had put out for him.



When I took on the strict it’s my day get ready voice we’re late, he got ready. Only to tell me in his exact words.



“Well lass you look as if you are ready to be laid out in your coffin”



By then I was so angry and worried, I just bundled him into the car. To which he told the driver he thought we a puncture, by then I lost it and screamed if he had one he could change it after he had taken me to church, we didn’t have one it was just my dad not wanting to go to the wedding. I was fashionable late, and I took a while to forgive him for acting like a spoilt brat on that day.

