Golden! by craftymeg
Photo 686

Golden!

A small collage of our wedding 50 years ago today. Looking through our photos brought so many happy memories back. We are amazed at how quickly the time has passed, we have had a very happy 50 years and hubbie said today he regrets nothing and wouldn’t change a moment, my feelings exactly.

We have had a quiet day out for lunch and shopping and are now back to chill and enjoy the evening. Tomorrow we are having a family gathering to celebrate as weekends are easier to arrange for everyone.

The things I remember the most about our wedding and planning is things didn’t go as planned.

I caught a chest infection from gloss painting

We had a gas leak a couple of days before we got married

Our wedding cakes were green, she had iced in fluorescent light!!

My bouquet of roses were orange instead of pink and didn’t match the bridesmaids pink dresses and posies

My hair dropped all its curls from the hairdressers and I had to do a first aid job with rollers and hairspray

My dad said he felt ill and wouldn’t get ready, he was still not ready when the bridesmaids had gone to the church.

I had to rummage in the bottom of the wardrobe for a shirt for him to wear because he hadn’t tried on the one that my mother had put out for him.

When I took on the strict it’s my day get ready voice we’re late, he got ready. Only to tell me in his exact words.

“Well lass you look as if you are ready to be laid out in your coffin”

By then I was so angry and worried, I just bundled him into the car. To which he told the driver he thought we a puncture, by then I lost it and screamed if he had one he could change it after he had taken me to church, we didn’t have one it was just my dad not wanting to go to the wedding. I was fashionable late, and I took a while to forgive him for acting like a spoilt brat on that day.
Best on black

Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
24th November 2023 24th Nov 23

Margaret Brown

Rob Z ace
Congratulations on your 50th - a wonderful cause for celebrations.
November 24th, 2023  
Mags ace
You made a beautiful bride! These are some great shots and you are very blessed to celebrate 50 years together.
November 24th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Congratulations to you both , and a lovely collage to remind you of this special day , 50 years ago !
November 24th, 2023  
Skip Tribby - ​🖖 ace
Congratulations! May the Lord bless you with many more love-filled years together!
November 24th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Congratulations to you both a wonderful collage
November 24th, 2023  
Islandgirl ace
Happy Anniversary!
November 24th, 2023  
Suzanne ace
Wonderful collage and I was laughing by the time I finished reading your narrative. Thanks for the morning mirth and congratulations.
November 24th, 2023  
Judith Johnson ace
Oh my goodness, what a lot of things went wrong on your special day. I'm so glad you've had such a wonderful 50 years together. CONGRATULATIONS!!
November 24th, 2023  
Dianne
Congratulations - and gorgeous photos. Your dad certainly needed a stern growling! But all in all it looked a fabulous day! And 59 years later you’re both still smiling.
November 24th, 2023  
Babs ace
Congratulations on your anniversary. After a start like that things can only look up can't they. Hope your Dad was put in the naughty corner for quite a while, ha ha.
November 24th, 2023  
Kathy ace
Happy Anniversary. 50 years. You were babies!
November 24th, 2023  
