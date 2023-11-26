Golden

This is my beautiful golden wedding gift from hubby. It’s an specially handmade artisan bangle to my choice of finish and it’s beautiful. It’s solid gold with 11 tiny gold rings of different finishes and sizes, the two thicker bands are engraved with a message and the other a hand engraved heart,, it’s so personal and I love the hammered finish. Hubbie wanted nothing, he’s not into jewellery so I made a donation to the RNLI(lifeboats). He will have his name on a lifeboat that serves the UK coastline and will go out on every shout the boat goes out on. It’s a fantastic idea, it raises funds and the RNLI insignia is made up of thousands of tiny names, he will get an email to tell him where his name is so he will be able to find it, you also get a certificate. I couldn’t have got him anything better judging by his reaction.

Best on black



