Previous
Golden by craftymeg
Photo 688

Golden

This is my beautiful golden wedding gift from hubby. It’s an specially handmade artisan bangle to my choice of finish and it’s beautiful. It’s solid gold with 11 tiny gold rings of different finishes and sizes, the two thicker bands are engraved with a message and the other a hand engraved heart,, it’s so personal and I love the hammered finish. Hubbie wanted nothing, he’s not into jewellery so I made a donation to the RNLI(lifeboats). He will have his name on a lifeboat that serves the UK coastline and will go out on every shout the boat goes out on. It’s a fantastic idea, it raises funds and the RNLI insignia is made up of thousands of tiny names, he will get an email to tell him where his name is so he will be able to find it, you also get a certificate. I couldn’t have got him anything better judging by his reaction.
Best on black

Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome
26th November 2023 26th Nov 23

Margaret Brown

ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
188% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Judith Johnson ace
Wow, a fantastic golden gift! What a true piece of artwork. It looks a bit like Saxon jewellery! Wll done on your well-received return gift, very thoughtful.
November 26th, 2023  
haskar ace
Beautiful bracelet and a great donation idea.
November 26th, 2023  
Milanie ace
What a treasure
November 26th, 2023  
Suzanne ace
Beautiful and your idea of a gift is brilliant
November 26th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Beautiful
November 26th, 2023  
John Falconer ace
Great photo and I love the gift idea.
November 26th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
It's a gorgeous bangle and so unique.
November 26th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise