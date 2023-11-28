Sign up
Photo 690
Spoilt
Another bouquet this time velvet red-black roses with white roses and lilies. I have been so spoilt these past few days.
Nice on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
28th November 2023
28th Nov 23
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
3976
photos
166
followers
73
following
Tags
bouquet-red-white-roses-daisies
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a beautiful bouquet !
November 28th, 2023
Casablanca
ace
Gorgeous
November 28th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
A beautiful bouquet!
November 28th, 2023
Shutterbug
ace
Very beautiful. Love the pov.
November 28th, 2023
