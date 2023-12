Duvet Day

It been so cold and miserable with temps of -1C to 1C. I am having a duvet day so poorly I have to retest but looks like I’m sharing hubbies Covid. So you will have to excuse the brief visit tonight. The photo is my view today from my bedroom window. The cold weather is with us till next week by the looks of it, I’m glad I don’t have to go out for anything.

Ok on black



