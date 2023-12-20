Sign up
Photo 712
York
Another photo of York Minster and the shops from yesterday taken by my daughter. York is a lovely historical city that offers a fantastic day out experience and an even better holiday.
Nice on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome
20th December 2023
20th Dec 23
3
3
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
3998
photos
165
followers
72
following
705
706
707
708
709
710
711
712
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
YEAR 10
Tags
york-minster-shops-december
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
December 20th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a lovely city and Minster!
December 20th, 2023
Michelle
Such a impressive building - somewhere I've not been
December 20th, 2023
