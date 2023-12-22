Mother of pearl

Nacreous Clouds also known as rainbow clouds, by son took this photo yesterday, I have never seen one before.

Taken from the net here is a description on the formation.

These are an extremely rare sight in Britain - you can only ever see them at sunrise or sunset in the wintertime when the sun is low in the sky or below the horizon. They occur at about 70,000 to 100,000 feet above the earth's surface.



Forming 10–20 miles up, in the stratosphere, at –85˚C (-121˚F), nacreous clouds show beautiful iridescent pastel hues as they scatter the light from the Sun when it is just below the horizon.



Sometimes called ‘mother-of-pearl clouds’, their tiny, uniform ice crystals are very good at diffracting sunlight. This separates the light into bands of colour, to create a much more dramatic version of the iridescence sometimes seen in lower clouds.



Also known as ‘polar stratospheric clouds’ since they tend to appear over higher-latitude regions of the world, nacreous clouds are like a stratospheric version of the lenticularis species of wave cloud. They form when the atmosphere is so stable that waves produced as air flows over mountains down at ground level are transferred up through the atmosphere, and push moisture into the lower stratosphere. The best time of year to spot them is in winter, when temperatures are lowest.



Sadly, these most mesmerising of clouds are also the most destructive for our environment. Their tiny ice crystals act as catalysts that speed up the destruction of the protective ozone layer by the CFC gases we’ve released into the atmosphere. For clouds to have such otherworldly beauty, there always had to be a catch.

Best on black



Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.

