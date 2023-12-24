Previous
Happy Christmas by craftymeg
Photo 716

Happy Christmas

A photo of our daughter and husbands living room. Christmas starts early in their house, everything has been ready since November!

Seasons Greetings to everyone on 365 who celebrate the season have a happy time.

I’m going to be a little short of time so will catch up with everyone properly next week.

Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
24th December 2023 24th Dec 23

Margaret Brown

I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
Judith Johnson ace
What a stunning Christmassy living room. Thanks for your good wishes
December 24th, 2023  
Louise & Ken
What a tastefully exquisite Christmas presentation! Done so beautifully, I'm betting they hate to have the room emptied again in the New Year! Merry Christmas, Meg!
December 24th, 2023  
