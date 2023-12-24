Sign up
Photo 716
Happy Christmas
A photo of our daughter and husbands living room. Christmas starts early in their house, everything has been ready since November!
Seasons Greetings to everyone on 365 who celebrate the season have a happy time.
I’m going to be a little short of time so will catch up with everyone properly next week.
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
24th December 2023
24th Dec 23
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
4002
photos
164
followers
72
following
196% complete
709
710
711
712
713
714
715
716
Tags
decorated-christmas-everyone-2023
Judith Johnson
ace
What a stunning Christmassy living room. Thanks for your good wishes
December 24th, 2023
Louise & Ken
What a tastefully exquisite Christmas presentation! Done so beautifully, I'm betting they hate to have the room emptied again in the New Year! Merry Christmas, Meg!
December 24th, 2023
