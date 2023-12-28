Sign up
Previous
Photo 720
Mother of Pearl cloud
I managed to get this photo from my back bedroom window, so unusual and so pretty. The photo posted the other day has all the info on this sort of cloud formation.
best on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
28th December 2023
28th Dec 23
2
1
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
4006
photos
164
followers
72
following
197% complete
713
714
715
716
717
718
719
720
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
YEAR 10 and YEAR 11
Tags
nacreous-cloud-december
Shutterbug
ace
Wow! Amazing. Glad you spotted and captured this. Very beautiful.
December 28th, 2023
Lesley
ace
Ooh I saw one of these on tv the other day. I’ve never seen on in reality. This is beautiful
December 28th, 2023
