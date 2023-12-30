Sign up
A quiet moment…..
Our granddaughter playing with her new Bluey toys. Just a nice quiet interlude after the madness of Christmas!
Best on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
30th December 2023
30th Dec 23
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
