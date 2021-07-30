Sign up
205 / 365
Watercolour
Just a cool rainy day so another watercolour card topper, I have yet to put it on a card for a friends birthday. I used a fine paintbrush and enjoyed painting it in miniature.
Best on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome
30th July 2021
30th Jul 21
2
2
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
Tags
watercolour
,
-miniature-card-topper-floral
carol white
ace
Beautiful artwork.Fav😊
July 30th, 2021
bkb in the city
Beautiful
July 30th, 2021
