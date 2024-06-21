Sign up
52 / 365
Spiderwort Bilberry Ice Tradescantia
My husband and I planted this perennial flower in one of our front planting beds. It’s just started to bloom. Interesting looking flower.
Thanks for stopping by and for the comments and interaction. It’s all so appreciated.
21st June 2024
Susan Klassen
@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
Tags
flowers
