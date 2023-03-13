Previous
Next
Cemetery Stonehenge by darchibald
19 / 365

Cemetery Stonehenge

This is in the middle of a cemetery in Cheektowaga, NY. Don't know why.
13th March 2023 13th Mar 23

Dave

ace
@darchibald
I am an amateur photography trying to find my eye.
5% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise