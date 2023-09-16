Previous
Carmen sooc by darchibald
Carmen sooc

This is a former student of mine who performs in the band The Queen Guillotined. His band performed at a benefit show I put together to help a charity in Rochester, NY. We collected clothes for the charity to handout to the homeless.
Dave

ace
@darchibald
