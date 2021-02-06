Sign up
37 / 365
Leftovers and the Phone
Yesterday I made a zero point WW meal from this recipe:
https://drizzlemeskinny.com/sheet-pan-chicken-shawarma/
I got to use fresh dill from my purchase at the international market a couple of days ago. The sauce is even better today!
It's so delicious, but I have zero light to show it with camera (so this is with my phone). I have my leftover 0 pt plate and I'm enjoying it with a nice IPA and a few of my pickles!
It's the weekend. And it's slightly snowing outside--won't stick, but it's pretty. :)
6th February 2021
6th Feb 21
Tags
food
,
ww
,
dinnner
,
phoneshot
,
cv2021
