Leftovers and the Phone

Yesterday I made a zero point WW meal from this recipe: https://drizzlemeskinny.com/sheet-pan-chicken-shawarma/ I got to use fresh dill from my purchase at the international market a couple of days ago. The sauce is even better today!It's so delicious, but I have zero light to show it with camera (so this is with my phone). I have my leftover 0 pt plate and I'm enjoying it with a nice IPA and a few of my pickles!It's the weekend. And it's slightly snowing outside--won't stick, but it's pretty. :)