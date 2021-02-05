I Like Pickles

And I have been making my own since last summer! These are "quick pickles" so they are not canned in a formal way. It's super easy. Luckily at the international grocery, there were pickling cucumbers, but small persian ones work too. This was 4 cucumbers.



Recipe:

4 medium pickling cucumbers

1 cup distilled vinegar

1 cup water

1 T salt

4 garlic cloves split in half

fresh dill (I'm sure any dried herbs work too)

4 whole peppercorns (not necessary)

1/2 teaspoon whole mustard seed (but not necessary)





Optional add-ins:

hot peppers

whole coriander seeds

anything you like--other veggies even

Mix the vinegar, water, and salt together to make a brine. Put all the spices/flavorings in the bottom of the jar, then put in all the cut up cucumbers. Top and put in fridge.



Within a day, you have great tasting pickles. I did use a 32 oz jar for this mix. I often make smaller batches--especially in the summer as I make gifts of them.



I may not even wait until tomorrow to eat some--you see I have the top off already.