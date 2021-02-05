Previous
I Like Pickles by darylo
36 / 365

I Like Pickles

And I have been making my own since last summer! These are "quick pickles" so they are not canned in a formal way. It's super easy. Luckily at the international grocery, there were pickling cucumbers, but small persian ones work too. This was 4 cucumbers.

Recipe:
4 medium pickling cucumbers
1 cup distilled vinegar
1 cup water
1 T salt
4 garlic cloves split in half
fresh dill (I'm sure any dried herbs work too)
4 whole peppercorns (not necessary)
1/2 teaspoon whole mustard seed (but not necessary)


Optional add-ins:
hot peppers
whole coriander seeds
anything you like--other veggies even
Mix the vinegar, water, and salt together to make a brine. Put all the spices/flavorings in the bottom of the jar, then put in all the cut up cucumbers. Top and put in fridge.

Within a day, you have great tasting pickles. I did use a 32 oz jar for this mix. I often make smaller batches--especially in the summer as I make gifts of them.

I may not even wait until tomorrow to eat some--you see I have the top off already.
5th February 2021

Daryl O'Hare

@darylo
Alison Tomlin ace
Nice range of greens.
February 5th, 2021  
Tim L ace
I like your photo, a well-chosen background and a good angle to show off the surface view. I've done onions and red cabbage this year, a slightly different method to yours, I salt or brine overnight to give crunch, drain, then add the spiced vinegar. I make my own pickling spices, and would always add a clove or two (clou de girofle in French), my mother's "secret". I've been using cider vinegar but looking at online French recipes, they mostly use white vinegar. I'm with you on the waiting, my recipe says leave them in the fridge for a month before eating, but they rarely last that long.
February 5th, 2021  
