Jane is 50 and Fabulous by darylo
Jane is 50 and Fabulous

This was a very fun party in Knoxville, TN, with a wonderful 2-person live music set, Fireball shots, catered Mexican cuisine, open doors, and well, Jane is now 50 and still fabulous!
11th June 2021 11th Jun 21

Daryl O'Hare

Lin ace
I loved my 50s! Happy birthday to Jane! A wonderful and fun portrait.
June 14th, 2021  
Mary Siegle ace
She looks fabulous! How great that you could celebrate properly this year, with royal treatment for Jane etc.
June 14th, 2021  
