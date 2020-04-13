Sign up
Photo 2297
Something Close-up
Today's topic is something close-up. This is a handwoven dishcloth that my cousin (@julzmaioro 's sister) made for me. It is too nice to use for a dish cloth, so I use it as a mini table runner for the little table in our campervan.
13th April 2020
13th Apr 20
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
13th April 2020 3:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
close-up
,
weaving
,
fabric
chikadnz
ace
Nice colour, texture and depth of field.
April 13th, 2020
