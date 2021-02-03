Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2593
Strange light
A few days ago, when we were at Pohara (east of Takaka), there was some unusual light. It was like a horizontal rainbow across the hills. Although it doesn't show up that well here, it was pretty amazing to witness.
3rd February 2021
3rd Feb 21
4
1
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
28th January 2021 9:12am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
beach
,
rainbow
,
pohara
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
how interesting!
February 3rd, 2021
Dianne
@koalagardens
yes -
@julzmaioro
saw one like this along a river. The one she saw was even brighter.
February 3rd, 2021
Liana Bull
ace
Looks uncanny but rather intriguing too.
February 3rd, 2021
julia
ace
@dide
yep just thinking about that . Its a great sight to see..
February 3rd, 2021
