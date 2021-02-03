Previous
Strange light by dide
Photo 2593

Strange light

A few days ago, when we were at Pohara (east of Takaka), there was some unusual light. It was like a horizontal rainbow across the hills. Although it doesn't show up that well here, it was pretty amazing to witness.
3rd February 2021 3rd Feb 21

Dianne

@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
how interesting!
February 3rd, 2021  
Dianne
@koalagardens yes - @julzmaioro saw one like this along a river. The one she saw was even brighter.
February 3rd, 2021  
Liana Bull ace
Looks uncanny but rather intriguing too.
February 3rd, 2021  
julia ace
@dide yep just thinking about that . Its a great sight to see..
February 3rd, 2021  
