It is what it is... by dide
Photo 2736

It is what it is...

Coming home from watching hockey late today, I found myself without a decent camera in the car. This train looked so good, but I could only get a mediocre image of it. It was decorated up and taking rides to celebrate Matariki (the Maori New Year)
26th June 2021 26th Jun 21

Dianne

@dide
Joan Robillard ace
You got a shot and it will remind you of the great sight you saw.
June 26th, 2021  
Dianne
@joansmor And remind me to always take my DSLR!
June 26th, 2021  
Joan Robillard ace
@dide remind me to have the battery charged and the memory card. LOL
June 26th, 2021  
Dianne
@joansmor yep - that's something I think most of us can attest to have done...
June 26th, 2021  
Liana Bull ace
This is so striking - and I just realised you used the same expression as me "It is what it is..." And this is beautiful.
June 26th, 2021  
