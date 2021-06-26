Sign up
Photo 2736
It is what it is...
Coming home from watching hockey late today, I found myself without a decent camera in the car. This train looked so good, but I could only get a mediocre image of it. It was decorated up and taking rides to celebrate Matariki (the Maori New Year)
26th June 2021
26th Jun 21
5
1
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
2736
photos
185
followers
129
following
749% complete
2729
2730
2731
2732
2733
2734
2735
2736
Views
15
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DC-TZ220
Taken
26th June 2021 5:57pm
Tags
train
,
lights
,
no-tripod
Joan Robillard
ace
You got a shot and it will remind you of the great sight you saw.
June 26th, 2021
Dianne
@joansmor
And remind me to always take my DSLR!
June 26th, 2021
Joan Robillard
ace
@dide
remind me to have the battery charged and the memory card. LOL
June 26th, 2021
Dianne
@joansmor
yep - that's something I think most of us can attest to have done...
June 26th, 2021
Liana Bull
ace
This is so striking - and I just realised you used the same expression as me "It is what it is..." And this is beautiful.
June 26th, 2021
