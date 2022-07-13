Sign up
Photo 3118
Moving the heifers
Today I was out helping Josh shift the heifers to another block about 2km away. It is great as he now has his own stock truck which makes the exercise a lot easier.
13th July 2022
13th Jul 22
1
0
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Tags
cattle
,
rural
,
farm
,
heifers
winghong_ho
Great collage of photos which captured the activities.
July 13th, 2022
