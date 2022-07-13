Previous
Next
Moving the heifers by dide
Photo 3118

Moving the heifers

Today I was out helping Josh shift the heifers to another block about 2km away. It is great as he now has his own stock truck which makes the exercise a lot easier.
13th July 2022 13th Jul 22

Dianne

@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
854% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

winghong_ho
Great collage of photos which captured the activities.
July 13th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise