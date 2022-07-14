Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3119
Reading the numbers
When we are out walking, I often point out house numbers. If I forget, Rudy will remind me so I can read them out to him. Everything is an exciting adventure when you are with a 21 month old!
14th July 2022
14th Jul 22
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
3119
photos
192
followers
117
following
854% complete
View this month »
3112
3113
3114
3115
3116
3117
3118
3119
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
DC-TZ220
Taken
11th July 2022 10:13am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
walking
,
numbers
,
grandson
,
exploring
SandraD
ace
Gorgeous!
July 14th, 2022
Jacqueline
ace
Lovely shot!
July 14th, 2022
winghong_ho
Very cute boy.
July 14th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close