Photo 3198
Ag Day
We had Agricultural (Ag) Day at school and the weather was pretty average. I get to take a photo of each child with their animal. This year there were three rabbits.
1st October 2022
1st Oct 22
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Tags
rabbits
agricultural-day
Diana
ace
Oh this is so adorable!
October 2nd, 2022
