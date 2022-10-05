Sign up
Photo 3202
All tied up
At the beach there are some fences to protect the sand dunes from crazy motorcyclists or 4WD vehicles. To make the fences more visible, someone had tied some flax leaves onto the wire.
5th October 2022
5th Oct 22
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
3rd October 2022 3:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
coast
,
beach
,
fence
,
flax
,
karioitahi
