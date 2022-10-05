Previous
Next
All tied up by dide
Photo 3202

All tied up

At the beach there are some fences to protect the sand dunes from crazy motorcyclists or 4WD vehicles. To make the fences more visible, someone had tied some flax leaves onto the wire.
5th October 2022 5th Oct 22

Dianne

@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
877% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise