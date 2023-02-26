Previous
Ida by dide
Photo 3346

Ida

This sweet little button is staying here for a week with her mum and brother. 6 months seems to be a good age for a portrait image as she can sit almost unaided, but cannot crawl away!
26th February 2023 26th Feb 23

Dianne

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Aaw! such a little beauty , portraying the age of innocence ! Such a beautiful capture Dianne! fav
February 27th, 2023  
Wylie ace
sweet shot.
February 27th, 2023  
