Photo 3346
Ida
This sweet little button is staying here for a week with her mum and brother. 6 months seems to be a good age for a portrait image as she can sit almost unaided, but cannot crawl away!
26th February 2023
26th Feb 23
2
4
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
3347
photos
183
followers
120
following
Views
11
Comments
2
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
27th February 2023 11:00am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
granddaughter
,
grandchild
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Aaw! such a little beauty , portraying the age of innocence ! Such a beautiful capture Dianne! fav
February 27th, 2023
Wylie
ace
sweet shot.
February 27th, 2023
