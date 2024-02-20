Previous
Architectural blues by dkbarnett
Architectural blues

I took this photo when heading to Commercial Bay yesterday to buy some dinner. It is a double exposure in camera.
20th February 2024 20th Feb 24

Delwyn Barnett

@dkbarnett
Peter Dulis ace
Love it
February 21st, 2024  
Dorothy ace
That’s beautiful!
February 21st, 2024  
