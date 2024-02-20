Sign up
Photo 1520
Architectural blues
I took this photo when heading to Commercial Bay yesterday to buy some dinner. It is a double exposure in camera.
20th February 2024
20th Feb 24
1
Delwyn Barnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
2
2
1
365
X-T5
20th February 2024 6:08pm
Tags
windows
,
architecture
,
double-exposure
Peter Dulis
Love it
February 21st, 2024
Dorothy
That’s beautiful!
February 21st, 2024
