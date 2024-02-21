Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1521
Rocky's eye
Rocky and his parents came to stay the other night. He remembered me taking a photograph of his eyes previous and asked me to take another one. 2 year olds do not keep still!! However, I did manage to get one half pie decent. He loved it.
21st February 2024
21st Feb 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
2511
photos
112
followers
110
following
416% complete
View this month »
1514
1515
1516
1517
1518
1519
1520
1521
Latest from all albums
635
73
636
1519
267
1520
1521
637
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
X-T5
Taken
21st February 2024 7:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
eye
,
macro
,
rocky
,
grandchild
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close