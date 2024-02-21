Previous
Rocky's eye by dkbarnett
Photo 1521

Rocky's eye

Rocky and his parents came to stay the other night. He remembered me taking a photograph of his eyes previous and asked me to take another one. 2 year olds do not keep still!! However, I did manage to get one half pie decent. He loved it.
21st February 2024 21st Feb 24

Delwyn Barnett

