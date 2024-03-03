Sign up
Photo 1532
Keeping out of the rain
Yesterday was a very wet day here in Auckland. This young fellow obviously didn't want to get his hair wet!
3rd March 2024
3rd Mar 24
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
Tags
street
,
rain
,
candid
Dorothy
ace
LOL, could he see where he was going?
March 4th, 2024
