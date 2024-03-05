Previous
Pom poms by dkbarnett
Photo 1534

Pom poms

These flowers were white not cream. I think I had my white balance set wrong. Anyway I have no idea what the flowers etc are, but I saw these at a florist while we were heading to a restaurant for lunch. I thought they looked amazing.
5th March 2024

Delwyn Barnett

