Previous
Photo 1534
Pom poms
These flowers were white not cream. I think I had my white balance set wrong. Anyway I have no idea what the flowers etc are, but I saw these at a florist while we were heading to a restaurant for lunch. I thought they looked amazing.
5th March 2024
5th Mar 24
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T5
Taken
5th March 2024 1:45pm
Tags
flowers
,
florist
