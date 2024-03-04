Previous
Playing with light by dkbarnett
Photo 1533

Playing with light

Slow shutter city lights, double exposure in camera, plus given a twist in post.
4th March 2024 4th Mar 24

Delwyn Barnett

Rick ace
Cool capture and processing.
March 6th, 2024  
Joanne Diochon ace
Wow, wonderful abstract image.
March 6th, 2024  
