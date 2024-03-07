Sign up
Photo 1536
The magic of tunnels
Westfield Newmarket has a playground on the rooftop that appeals to small children. Rocky rather liked the tunnel.
7th March 2024
7th Mar 24
3
2
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
2548
photos
113
followers
111
following
421% complete
1530
1531
1532
1533
1534
1535
1536
1537
1537
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
X-T5
Taken
8th March 2024 11:41am
Tags
playground
,
tunnel
,
rocky
,
grandchild
Dianne
ace
A great pic. He’s looking so well.
March 15th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Such fun.
March 15th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Wonderful shot, so much fun
March 15th, 2024
