Previous
Bee macro by dkbarnett
Photo 1537

Bee macro

I am glad I found the community gardens. I have now paid three visits. Always see something good to photograph. I miss my garden while living in Auckland!
8th March 2024 8th Mar 24

Delwyn Barnett

ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
421% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Dianne ace
A beautiful macro.
March 15th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
A great macro.
March 15th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Wow… stunning
March 15th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise