Previous
Photo 1522
Togetherness
A very quick trip to the zoo the other day. Went with Rocky and his Mum and Dad. Hired a mobility scooter for hubby and he managed not too bad. Have a lot of photos and finding it difficult to choose, even though only there for an hour.
22nd February 2024
22nd Feb 24
Delwyn Barnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
Tags
monkey
,
zoo
,
auckland
Chrissie
Aww, gorgeous picture 💕
February 24th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
A sweet pair.
February 24th, 2024
