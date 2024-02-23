Previous
Next
Street seats by dkbarnett
Photo 1523

Street seats

An artful tumble of strategically placed seats in the street, Wynyard Quarter.
23rd February 2024 23rd Feb 24

Delwyn Barnett

ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
417% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise