Skateboarders by dkbarnett
Photo 1524

Skateboarders

Skateboarders in Te Komititanga, the public square at the bottom of Queen Street, Auckland.
24th February 2024 24th Feb 24

Delwyn Barnett

Kathy ace
Good capture of the action.
I'm your get pushed partner this week. As our spring is springing up, I would assume your summer is starting to wind down. I don't know much about where you live, but are there signs of autumn? Any that you can capture in a photo?
February 24th, 2024  
Brigette ace
Awesome capture
February 24th, 2024  
Yao RL ace
You have captured the perfect moment.
February 24th, 2024  
