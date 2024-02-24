Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1524
Skateboarders
Skateboarders in Te Komititanga, the public square at the bottom of Queen Street, Auckland.
24th February 2024
24th Feb 24
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
2514
photos
112
followers
110
following
417% complete
View this month »
1517
1518
1519
1520
1521
1522
1523
1524
Latest from all albums
1519
267
1520
1521
637
1522
1523
1524
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T5
Taken
24th February 2024 6:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
street
,
auckland
,
skateboarders
Kathy
ace
Good capture of the action.
I'm your get pushed partner this week. As our spring is springing up, I would assume your summer is starting to wind down. I don't know much about where you live, but are there signs of autumn? Any that you can capture in a photo?
February 24th, 2024
Brigette
ace
Awesome capture
February 24th, 2024
Yao RL
ace
You have captured the perfect moment.
February 24th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
I'm your get pushed partner this week. As our spring is springing up, I would assume your summer is starting to wind down. I don't know much about where you live, but are there signs of autumn? Any that you can capture in a photo?