Photo 1525
Spotted
This cheetah was behind dirty glass so I am surprised I managed to get it looking as clear as it has.
25th February 2024
25th Feb 24
1
0
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
1519
1520
1521
1522
1523
1524
1525
1526
637
1522
1523
1524
1525
638
1526
268
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T5
Taken
22nd February 2024 11:15am
Tags
zoo
,
black&white
,
cheetah
John Falconer
ace
Great capture. What dirty glass!!
February 26th, 2024
